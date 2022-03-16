'It's totally something different': Large business complex proposed for former Allstate campus in South Barrington

A developer has proposed building a large, light-industrial and business complex in South Barrington on the southeast corner of Higgins and Bartlett roads, at left. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A no trespassing sign and a fence keep people off the vacant property on Higgins Road that's beige eyed for redevelopment as an industrial park. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A developer has proposed building a large, light-industrial and business complex on the southeast corner of Higgins and Bartlett roads. The Arboretum of South Barrington shopping center is on the opposite corner, here in the upper left. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A large, light-industrial and business complex has been proposed for the former Allstate Insurance Co. campus in South Barrington.

The now-vacant land is on the southeast corner of Higgins and Bartlett roads, just north of the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway. The roughly 67-acre site is cater-cornered from the Arboretum of South Barrington shopping center.

Allstate had offices on the property until consolidating in Northbrook in 2012. Its buildings were razed years ago.

The new development would be called Gateway 90 at South Barrington.

Plans from Texas-based Hillwood Development Co. call for five buildings ranging from 116,730 square feet to 141,950 square feet each. In total, the buildings would occupy 647,790 square feet of space and create the largest industrial complex in the village.

"It's totally something different for us," Mayor Paula McCombie said Wednesday. "We don't have this."

Developers predict 75% of the space will be used as industrial space, village documents indicate. The remaining 25% likely will be offices.

The complex would generate property tax revenue for the village but probably not much in the way of sales tax because of the lack of retail storefronts, McCombie said.

Engineering, planning and public safety consultants spoke about the plan to the village board and the village plan commission in a joint meeting Monday night. Their reports covered traffic patterns, tree preservation, parking needs, utility needs and other topics.

No decisions or recommendations were made by either panel. The developers still "have some work to do" to convince village officials the complex will benefit South Barrington, McCombie said.

A public hearing on the proposal is planned for 6:30 p.m. April 12, at village hall, 30 S. Barrington Road. The village board could vote on the proposal as soon as April 14, McCombie said.

McCombie encouraged residents to attend the hearing.

"We want a lot of input on this," she said.