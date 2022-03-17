Te'amo Boba Bar opening first suburban location at Streets of Woodfield

Te'amo Boba Bar's first suburban location will hold its grand opening Saturday in Suite 320 of the Streets of Woodfield, 601 N. Martingale Road in Schaumburg. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The first suburban location of Te'amo Boba Bar, which has three prominent Chicago sites, will open Saturday at Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg.

The grand opening from 2 to 10 p.m. will include K-pop dance, music and other activities at 601 Martingale Road, Suite 320, across from Ann Taylor Loft.

Eighteen customers that day will receive a year of free boba.

The organic bubble tea and dessert cafe describes its mission to be the creation of healthy drinks from high quality ingredients while sharing its tradition and healthy lifestyle.

The three existing locations are in Chicago's Chinatown, Hyde Park and along the Magnificent Mile on Michigan Avenue.

The Streets of Woodfield site is in the 1,765-square-foot space previously occupied by BurgerIM, and before that, Jersey Mike's Subs.

Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said such dining and entertainment businesses continue to be an important draw for retail centers.

For more information about the business, visit teamobobabar.com.