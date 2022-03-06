The Business Week That Was: Plan to replace Vernon Hills buildings, new Raul's in Wauconda

Elgin offers solar program

Elgin residents and small businesses can now subscribe to a community solar program to receive credits on their ComEd accounts that could save them about $100 a year. The program allows participants to support solar power without installing rooftop panels.

Gurnee chip company raises $20 million

AKHAN Semiconductors raised $20 million in funding, which company officials say will help increase production at "Diamond Mine 1," the Gurnee headquarters where the business makes its patented, lab-grown diamond material.

Office/warehouse might come to Vernon Hills

An Atlanta-based developer is proposing to demolish and replace the former American Hotel Register buildings on Milwaukee Avenue in Vernon Hills with an office/warehouse facility that would operate 24 hours and employ as many as 1,000.

New Wauconda restaurant honors slain father

The children of a man gunned down in an infamous crime almost 21 years ago are opening a Mexican restaurant in the same Wauconda location where they spent most of their time with him as children -- the original Raul's Burrito Express.

Old-school deli opens near Schaumburg

Fino D'Agostaro is proud to say that his Italian deli and catering business just outside Schaumburg is old school, in the best sense of the word.

A change at the concession stand

When you go to the lobby to get yourself a treat at Classic Cinemas in Elk Grove Village, soon there will be beer and liquor next to the popcorn and chocolate bars.

Man pleads guilty to pandemic fraud

A Burr Ridge man has pleaded guilty to using more than $2.5 million a hospital paid him for scarce face masks during the first few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic to instead buy things for himself, including Maserati automobiles.