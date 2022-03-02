Coming attraction at Elk Grove Theatre: Beer and liquor served alongside popcorn and candy bars

Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson, left, agreed to create a new local liquor license classification at the request of Classic Cinemas founders Willis and Shirley Johnson that will enable them to serve canned alcoholic beverages at the Elk Grove Theatre. Daily Herald File Photo, 2009

When you go to the lobby to get yourself a treat at Classic Cinemas in Elk Grove Village, soon there will be beer and liquor next to the popcorn and chocolate bars.

The 10-screen Elk Grove Theatre, located within the Elk Grove Town Center, will sell canned alcoholic beverages at its concession stand as soon as this summer, said Willis Johnson, Classic's founder.

His son, CEO Chris Johnson, successfully lobbied Mayor Craig Johnson and village officials to create a new type of local liquor license -- appropriately named Class MT, for movie theater.

Alcoholic beverages are an increasingly common menu item at suburban theaters, and Classic sells them at seven of its 15 locations.

Before the village board added the new license classification to the municipal liquor code last week, Elk Grove's mayor visited Classic's famous York Theatre in Elmhurst to see how beverages are served there.

"I was kind of on the fence at first," said Johnson, who is not related to the theater owners. "I didn't realize how many theaters did it."

At York, only alcohol in cans is served at the concession stand, while Classic's charter location, the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove, has cocktails at a full bar.

For now, Elk Grove will be like York, the theater owners said.

Under village rules, only alcoholic beverages in containers 12 ounces or less may be sold. And only one drink per person per trip to the concession stand is allowed, but the mayor indicated that rule could be loosened after Labor Day if everything runs smoothly this summer.

Bartenders must be at least 21 years old and certified in the Beverage Alcohol Sellers and Servers Education and Training program.

Classic Cinemas still has to formally apply for the $1,000 village license, along with a state liquor license, and then secure staff who are able to sell alcohol since most employees are high schoolers, Willis Johnson said.