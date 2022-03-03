Second Amazon Fresh store opens in Naperville

A second Amazon Fresh grocery store just opened in Naperville at the site of the former Fair Oaks Ford dealership on Ogden Avenue. Courtesy of Amazon Fresh

A second Amazon Fresh grocery store recently opened in Naperville.

The new store is located at 1351 E. Ogden Ave. at the site of the former Fair Oaks Ford dealership, which closed and left the 4.2-acre parcel dormant for several years.

It's the second Amazon Fresh store in Naperville, the seventh in Illinois and the 25th in the country. The other Naperville store is located at 3116 S. Route 59 in the southwestern part of the city.

Unlike the Route 59 location, the store on Ogden offers "Just Walk Out" shopping, which allows customers to skip the checkout line by scanning the in-store QR code in their Amazon app to open the "Just Walk Out" gates.

The Ogden Avenue location is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.