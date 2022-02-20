The Business Week That Was: Rosemont raising amusement tax, restaurant in old Naperville library

Patrons at events at Allstate Arena and other venues in Rosemont will have a little extra amusement tax to pay. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Libertyville meeting with businesses

Libertyville officials are holding virtual small-group meetings with local business owners and managers to hear about their challenges and successes, and get a better sense of the local business climate.

Rosemont raising amusement tax

Starting next month, expect to pay an extra penny on the dollar to attend a Chicago Wolves game, concert or other ticketed event in Rosemont, which is hiking its local amusement tax.

Restaurant opening in former Naperville library

The historic Old Nichols Library in downtown Naperville is getting a surprising new tenant this summer when the Gia Mia Italian restaurant chain opens its newest location.

Mundelein mayor touts redevelopment

Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz opened his annual State of the Village speech Monday by touting the pending redevelopment of the long-languishing Oak Creek Plaza shopping center.

Elgin liquor store plan advances

A million-dollar plan to transform a rundown gas station on Elgin's east side into a new liquor store cleared one hurdle last week. But the developer still needs to convince the council and the city's liquor commission that it's a good idea to issue another package liquor license in the area.

Northbrook Chamber president to retire

After more than 20 years as president of the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Tensley Garris will retire in June.

Grayslake approves plan to build Casey's

The Grayslake village board approved a plan late Tuesday to build a Casey's General Store and gas station at the southwest corner of Lake Street and Belvidere Road near the town's namesake lake.

West Chicago gives developer more time

A developer hoping to build a subdivision southeast of the intersection of Smith Road and Route 59 in West Chicago has received more time to make its case.