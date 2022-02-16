Controversial gas station coming to Grayslake despite resident opposition

The proposed Casey's General Store in Grayslake that sparked opposition from a resident group was approved by village trustees in a 5-1 vote Tuesday evening. courtesy of Mary Ann Scroggins

The Grayslake village board approved a plan late Tuesday to build a Casey's General Store and gas station at the southwest corner of Lake Street and Belvidere Road near the town's namesake lake.

The project had garnered strenuous, organized opposition from some residents concerned it would have dire effects on the environment, property values and local traffic patterns.

Many residents spoke against the plan during Tuesday's virtual board meeting held via Zoom. But in the end it, trustees voted 5-1 in favor of the plan.

Trustee Laura Dias cast the lone dissenting vote and listed among her oppositions how close the gas station would be to Westlake Christian Academy, which is across the intersection.

Trustee Ron Jarvis said as a regular lake user he was initially concerned about the potential environmental impacts but his concerns were dispelled after reviewing the thorough independent environmental analysis provided by the developers. Jarvis called the report the best data he's received in his 15-year tenure on the board.

"If that's detrimental to my political career it doesn't matter," Jarvis said of supporting the project during the meeting. "We're supposed to treat people as people and business owners and land owners are people too."

The approval of the gas station means that Lake Street Motors, the used car lot now located on the site of the future Casey's, must vacate.

A call for comment from Lake Street Motors went unanswered Wednesday morning.