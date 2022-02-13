The Business Week That Was: Chipotle move in Arlington Heights, Lisle mayor says no to TIF

Redevelopment plans are up in the air for the shuttered shopping center at the southeast corner of Main Street and Ogden Avenue in Lisle. On Monday, Lisle Mayor Chris Pecak vetoed a village board decision approving an economic incentive plan to help an Indianapolis-based developer build a mixed-use retail and apartment complex at the site. Daily Herald File Photo

Chipotle on the move

A Chipotle restaurant inside one Arlington Heights shopping center is moving across the street to the parking lot of another, in a free-standing building with a drive-through.

Financial mentors wanted

Fostering Success, a program that will provide mentorships and financial assistance to teens and young adults who are facing life's challenges throughout their transition into adulthood, is looking for volunteer mentors.

Lisle mayor nixes TIF district

Lisle Mayor Chris Pecak on Monday made good on his promise to veto a village economic incentive plan to encourage the redevelopment of a shuttered downtown shopping center.

St. Charles adds director

The economic development director for Joliet has been hired as St. Charles' new economic development director. At Monday's St. Charles City Council meeting, aldermen unanimously approved hiring Derek Conley as the new economic development director.

A sellers' market

Realtors across the suburbs are all singing the same song; there aren't enough houses for sale.

Des Plaines plaza plans advance

Years after being proposed, plans to revamp the public plaza at the Metropolitan Square development in downtown Des Plaines are moving forward.

Cancer center addition approved

The Geneva City Council voted Monday to approve plans for a 15,570-square-foot addition to the Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital Cancer Center.

Reviewing Restaurant Row

As they strive to find ways to enhance their famed Restaurant Row, Wheeling officials are inviting residents, people who work in town and even occasional visitors to a community workshop on that very topic. They also unveiled a website, wheelingrestaurantrowplan.com.