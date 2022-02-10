Patrick Hyundai in Schaumburg to upgrade 53-year-old dealership site

Schaumburg officials have approved several planned upgrades to Patrick Hyundai at 1020 E. Golf Road. They are believed the most significant the property has seen since the first dealership opened on the site more than 50 years ago. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

A digital rendering of the proposed facade enhancement and additions to Patrick Hyundai on the site at 1020 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg. The property has been home to various auto dealerships since 1969. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Schaumburg officials have approved upgrades and building additions for Patrick Hyundai on a property that has operated as a car dealership since 1969.

The plan calls for the construction of a 1,448-square-foot sales addition and a 4,490-square-foot service addition, as well as a complete overhaul of the facade of the existing 21,935-square-foot facility at 1020 E. Golf Road, west of National Parkway.

Bronze-colored aluminum composite material soffit panels, the storefront windows and screening of the rooftop mechanical equipment will update the building's appearance from the street. The existing masonry building will be stained to match the new portions.

Schaumburg Landscape and Design Planner Todd Wenger said the upgrades are consistent with other brand-driven enhancements of older dealership properties the village has seen over the years.

The cumulative impact of these refurbishments extend beyond the individual properties, he added.

"We're just very happy and excited to see their reinvestment in our community," Wenger said. "We're very excited to see these upgrades."

A Chrysler-Plymouth dealership first opened on the site after its rezoning in July 1969. The property has operated under various brands since then, and was converted to a Hyundai dealership a few years ago.

Wenger believes the upgrades could be the most significant the site has seen the original dealership opened.

The service addition at the rear of the building is intended to meet increasing demand. The smaller sales addition will be built at the northwest corner of the existing building.

A representative of Patrick Hyundai could not be reached for comment Thursday regarding the inspiration for all the improvements and the expected time frame to complete them.