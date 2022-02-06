The Business Week That Was: New Rosemont restaurant opens, Galena Cellars in Geneva closes

Courtesy of Bondy Studio 21/KTGY Architecture + PlanningIndianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins has plans to build a proposed mixed-use building at the southeast corner of Main Street and Ogden Avenue in Lisle. A vacant shopping center is currently on the site.

Bloomingdale Chamber raises funds for charity

The Parade of Gingerbread Houses run by the Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce last month raised $400 for charity -- maybe not a lot, but "every dollar means something," said chamber CEO Cindy Allston.

Local businessman remembered

Peter Schwartz is being remembered for his dedication to the efforts of the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce. The Geneva resident was president and CEO of Streng advertising agency in St. Charles. He died on Jan. 19 of cancer.

Rosemont restaurant opening

A year after the last schnitzel was fried and oompa played, a portion of what was a former German beer hall in Rosemont was set to reopen Wednesday under a different restaurant name and concept. But the new venue will have at least one thing in common with the old one: beer.

Restaurant week ends today

There's still time to enjoy the 2022 Naperville Restaurant Week, which continues through today with discounts at dozens of city eateries.

Factor expands to Lake Zurich

Factor, the country's leading ready-to-eat meal delivery service, has expanded into Lake Zurich and expects to employ 700 workers when fully operational this fall.

Galena Cellars' tasting room closes

Galena Cellars' tasting room, which was located on Third Street in downtown Geneva, closed its doors on Monday.

Business, chamber offer scholarship

Prince Industries is partnering with the Carol Stream Chamber of Commerce Foundation to offer a scholarship to a Carol Stream resident planning to study manufacturing or engineering.

Lisle moves ahead on mixed-use complex

Lisle trustees have approved an economic incentive plan for a developer to build a downtown mixed-use apartment and retail complex to replace a shuttered shopping center.