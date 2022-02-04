Mount Prospect agrees to split licensing fees for video gambling

Mount Prospect approved a change in its regulations this week that will allow restaurants and bars with video gambling to split local licensing fees with terminal operators. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Restaurants and bars in Mount Prospect with video gambling will now split local licensing fees evenly with the terminal operators, as a result of a change in the village's rules to keep up with state standards.

The local establishments have been paying the village $1,000 per machine, but with the new rules approved by the village board Tuesday, they will share those costs with the operators.

Mount Prospect officials said 16 video game licensees have contacted the village about the financial strain of footing the entire licensing cost themselves.

"We're supplying the taxes, we're supplying the cleaning, supplying the manpower to watch the door, and everything else," said Kurt Zundel, who has six video gambling terminals at his Mr. Beef & Pizza. "It just wasn't fair."

Village trustees also granted the request of two golf courses to offer video gambling.

"It really would be an additional revenue source for the park district, for the golf course," said Christine Ferraro, executive director of the Prospect Heights Park District, which operates the Old Orchard Country Club. "Nearby golf courses, Elk Grove and Buffalo Grove, already do this with no issue."