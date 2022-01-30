The Business Week That Was: Odeum to close in Villa Park, Raising Cane's opens in Arlington Hts.

The Odeum Sports and Expo Center at 1033 N. Villa Ave. in Villa Park is to close at the end of May. The the 12.9-acre site was recently sold to a company associated with Elk Grove Village-based trucking and warehouse business Arrow Trans Corp. It plans tear down the building and relocate to Villa Park. Daily Herald File Photo

The Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park will close at the end of May. The Elmhurst-based Greco family sold the property to following its sale to a company associated with Elk Grove Village-based trucking and warehouse business Arrow Trans Corp, which plans to relocate to the 12.9-acre site.

At long last, Raising Cane's fast food restaurant opened its Arlington Heights location Tuesday, with a grand opening spectacular featuring appearances by sports team mascots, giveaways and music.

A change at DuPage Airport Authority

Stephen Davis plans to step down from the DuPage Airport Authority board at the end of the month after nine years as chairman. Fellow board members have chosen Herbert Getz to succeed Davis.

Moving forward on building plans in Villa Park

Villa Park trustees have approved several changes to a redevelopment agreement for a mixed-use apartment building planned for a property northwest of the village's Metra station.

Itasca makes move to revitalize downtown

Itasca has bought the empty former Starbucks location for $1.1 million, and officials say it will be an excellent property to redevelop as part of the village's downtown revitalization.

A change at Schaumburg airport

Schaumburg Regional Airport on Tuesday will complete a monthlong transition to end its business relationship with the only fixed base operator to provide aviation services there since the village of Schaumburg acquired the facility in 1994.

Naperville Helps getting restarted

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Naperville Alliance are reopening the Naperville Helps Campaign to benefit local restaurants and first responders.

Palatine moving on from Famous Dave's

The Palatine village council gave the green light to a project to demolish the former Famous Dave's restaurant to build a new building that will include a Wendy's fast-food joint.