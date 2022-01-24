Raising Cane's will make its Arlington Heights debut Tuesday

Raising Cane's fast food restaurant opened its Schaumburg location in 2019, about the same time a new location was announced in Arlington Heights. After years of delays, the Arlington Heights eatery is set to open Tuesday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2019

At long last, Raising Cane's fast food restaurant is set to open its Arlington Heights location Tuesday, with a grand opening spectacular featuring appearances by sports team mascots, giveaways and music.

The quick-service national chain will serve its chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw and Texas toast from a new 3,736-square-foot outlot building at 225 E. Palatine Road in the Town & Country Shopping Center.

The official opening at 10 a.m. will be preceded by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. with Mayor Tom Hayes and members of the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce. The restaurant also plans to present Kay's Animal Shelter with a $1,000 check.

Raising Cane's has been in the works since at least July 2019, when the village board granted a special use permit for the restaurant and drive-through. But development on the site was slow to occur during the pandemic.

Just over a year ago, the board agreed to give nearly $1.4 million in tax increment financing dollars to the shopping center owner, in a deal that would help pay for upgrades to the plaza and pave the way for the opening of Raising Cane's and a grocery store.

Restaurant Leader Jacob Allen said more than 90 employees have been hired to staff the eatery, which is the 21st in Illinois, out of some 600 nationwide.

"We plan to grow our partnerships with all of our local schools and community organizations throughout the area for many years to come and look forward to welcoming our neighbors very soon," Allen said in an announcement of the restaurant's opening.

On Tuesday, the restaurant will accept entries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older free food for a year. The first 100 customers Tuesday also will receive a free T-shirt and Box Combo Card for their next visit.

Tuesday's grand opening also includes appearances from the Chicago Wolves, Northwestern Wildcats and Schaumburg Boomers mascots.

Brady Broski from 103.5 Kiss FM will broadcast live from 1 to 3 p.m., and a local DJ will be playing music in the parking lot from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

The restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight for takeout, drive-through, and online and mobile app ordering.