Zade's Lounge bringing cocktails, retro arcade games, karaoke to downtown Naperville

In addition to food and cocktails, Zade's Lounge in downtown Naperville offers retro arcade games and live band karaoke on Sundays. Courtesy of Zade's Lounge

Whether you're craving pizza, a cocktail, karaoke or a game of Pac-Man, Zade's Lounge has you covered.

Recently opened in downtown Naperville, the latest enterprise from restaurateur Scott Harris is a combination gastropub and cocktail lounge named after his godson.

Currently featuring free retro video games and live band karaoke Sunday nights, Zade's Lounge eventually could host live music and entertainment every night of the week. That's the vision Harris has in mind for the vibrant Naperville neighborhood.

"Once we get rolling with the bands and have something every night, I think it'll be fantastic," Harris said. "This is something we've had in mind for quite a while. It's such a great area for a spot like this. It's a wonderful town."

Zade's is located at 22 East Chicago Ave. at the site of the former Bar Louie. It's just across the street from Fat Rosie's Taco and Tequila Bar, another of Harris' Naperville ventures.

Harris said Zade's got off to a rough start when they had to shut down for about a week due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the servers. But they're hitting their stride since reopening on Jan. 10.

In addition to pizza (Lolli-Pie-Loo-Za's), the menu has appetizers (Groupies), burgers, desserts, a kids' menu and more. For those not interested in the wide selection of beers, cocktails include "We Built This Suburb on Rock and Roll" and "Death Metal in the Daytime."

While the focus is on music, the space also serves as a sports bar with flat screens surrounding the bar. Harris is open to different concepts -- game nights, blues nights, etc. -- to keep the clientele happy.

"We've got a little mix of everything, but there's a sophistication to it," Harris said. "It's got a great feel to it. It really came out nice."