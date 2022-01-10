JoJo's Shake Bar ready to offer decadent desserts in downtown Naperville

JoJo's Shake Bar in downtown Naperville will offer decadent desserts like the Girl Scout Shake, left, featuring Andes Mint Chocolate, and the Three's Company strawberry and banana shake, right. Courtesy of JoJo's Shake Bar

JoJo's Shake Bar in downtown Naperville soon will be known for more than just its interesting exterior paint scheme.

Slated to open in the next few weeks, JoJo's third location -- the first in the suburbs -- is poised to offer a wide variety of decadent desserts headed by its signature milkshakes. JoJo's also has a full bar and savory food offerings including its Smash Burger with two beef patties smothered in cheese.

"JoJo's is no place for a diet," said Madi VandeVelde, JoJo's public relations director. "We've got so many great items on the menu. We really try to put our own twist on traditional diner food."

JoJo's has been in the works for months but vaulted onto the local radar in November when Naperville's planning and zoning commission called out the 5 Jackson Ave. location for its new paint scheme.

Behind the "JoJo's Shake Bar" sign is a white facade with a turquoise accent stretching across the two-story building that looks like dripping ice cream extending down past the top of the second-floor windows.

One commission member called the dripping effect a "sore thumb." Another expressed shock even though the accent color adheres to city code.

VandeVelde said JoJo's received a lot of support after the dust up. She said someone even left a note of support on the front door, saying how much they looked forward to the opening.

"We got a lot of positive feedback about our paint," VandeVelde said. "We're a super fun, over-the-top restaurant, so it's very fitting for us."

Now that the paint issue has passed, JoJo's is hoping to wow people with its menu.

VandeVelde said Naperville is a perfect spot for the first suburban location because of its deep sense of dining history that includes the first Multimixer milkshake machine popularized by Cock Robin and McDonald's.

Biggie Shakes are the most-popular items at JoJo's. There's the Rocky IV, a banana Reese's Pieces treat with a chocolate boxing glove. The Girl Scout shake has Andes Mint Chocolate with a toasted marshmallow, chocolate pretzel and double chocolate cookie.

There's also a long list of basic shakes in addition to floats, milk and cookie flights and more.

Shakes and other items can be infused with liquor. Beer, wine and cocktails are offered in an effort to attract the night crowd; JoJo's will be open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

An eclectic interior design has a bunch of eye-popping murals, old-school milk bottles and a tribute to the Multimixer.

As an '80s and '90s tribute spot, one wall has a mural with the faces of rapper Notorious BIG, Madonna and actor Matthew Broderick as famed movie character Ferris Bueller. Each celebrity has a corresponding cocktail.

"The space is super impressive," VandeVelde said. "There's something around every corner."