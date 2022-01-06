Does Naperville need food truck rules? City is considering regulations

The Naperville City Council will consider regulation options for food trucks operating on private property like the Marathon gas station at the northeast corner of Ogden Avenue and Royal St. George Drive. Kevin Schmit | Staff Photographer

Naperville city staff will develop options for potential regulations on food trucks operating on private property to resolve lingering debate among council members over the amount of oversight that's needed.

The issue first was brought up during public comment at the Dec. 21 city council meeting by former councilman Dick Furstenau. At Tuesday's meeting, he again expressed concern about traffic congestion and permitting issues with the Tacos Monarca food truck operating in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station at 991 W. Ogden Ave. on the northeast corner of Ogden and Royal St. George Drive.

Based on the differing opinions within the city council, City Manager Doug Krieger said at an upcoming meeting staff would present the current city regulations on food trucks, provide research on surrounding communities, and present options.

At the Dec. 21 meeting, Transportation, Engineering and Development Deputy Director Allison Laff said there are no city ordinances for food trucks operating on private property. Taxes are collected when the city becomes aware of trucks, and the county handles health code permits.

In the wake of last month's discussion, Councilwoman Patty Gustin said she received emails and phone calls for and against the Tacos Monarca food truck. Councilman Ian Holzhauer said he heard from several residents supporting the food truck.

"I think it's important that we dig into this and actually find out what we are doing, what we should be doing, and what it looks like for us," Gustin said.

Councilwoman Jennifer Bruzan Taylor said she wanted fairness with permitting, citing the example that if someone needs a permit to sell Christmas trees or plants and flowers in a parking lot, then a food truck should require a permit. Councilman Patrick Kelly, however, said it'd be unfair to subject food trucks to a permitting process that restaurants aren't required to follow.

"My question, I guess, is what is the problem that we're trying to solve?" Kelly said. "Just the existence of them, to me, really isn't a problem. I think they're a good thing, generally."

Gustin suggested staff look at surrounding communities like Aurora, which offers an online guide for people wanting to operate food trucks within city limits, including on private property.

Krieger said staff would not come back to council with the draft of an ordinance right off the bat.

"It would really come back with what the current situation is and then provide some very eye-level options for council with some of the pros and cons," Krieger said. "We would not invest a significant amount of time for the first go-around."