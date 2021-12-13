Chicago council could vote Wednesday to lift ban on sports betting

Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts told Chicago council members on Monday that his team is "ready to go today" on a $100 million partnership with DraftKings to open a sportsbook at Wrigley Field. Associated Press/Aug. 21, 2021

After furious lobbying behind the scenes and a clash of the titans in public, a joint city council committee agreed Monday to lift the Chicago ban on sports betting to allow sportsbooks in and around five stadiums.

The Committee on Zoning and License advanced the stalled sports betting ordinance to the city council floor for a vote Wednesday after the addition of a clause without real teeth aimed at appeasing the Black Caucus.

The language articulates the city's promise to "actively seek to achieve racial ethnic and geographic diversity when issuing primary sports licenses" and "encourage" minority and women-owned businesses to apply.

