Chicago council could vote Wednesday to lift ban on sports betting
Updated 12/13/2021 5:28 PM
After furious lobbying behind the scenes and a clash of the titans in public, a joint city council committee agreed Monday to lift the Chicago ban on sports betting to allow sportsbooks in and around five stadiums.
The Committee on Zoning and License advanced the stalled sports betting ordinance to the city council floor for a vote Wednesday after the addition of a clause without real teeth aimed at appeasing the Black Caucus.
The language articulates the city's promise to "actively seek to achieve racial ethnic and geographic diversity when issuing primary sports licenses" and "encourage" minority and women-owned businesses to apply.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
