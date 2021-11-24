 

Feder: Another shakeup at Chicago magazine: Amy Carr steps down, Terry Noland returns

  • Amy Carr

    Amy Carr

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 11/24/2021 6:41 AM

For the second time in six months there's been a change at the top of Chicago magazine.

Amy Carr, the former top features editor at the Chicago Tribune who succeeded Susanna Homan in June as editor-in-chief of the monthly magazine, is stepping down to join Time Zone One, a global creative communications agency.

 

On Tuesday Chicago Tribune Media Group named Terry Noland editor-in-chief of Chicago, starting in January. It's a return to the magazine for Noland, who previously served seven years as executive editor.

"I am excited to be working with Terry again as I am confident he will step into the role without missing a beat," Par Ridder, general manager of Chicago Tribune Media Group, wrote in an email to staffers.

Alden Global Capital, the New York-based hedge fund, acquired Chicago magazine as part of its $633 million purchase of Tribune Publishing in May.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 