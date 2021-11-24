Feder: Another shakeup at Chicago magazine: Amy Carr steps down, Terry Noland returns

For the second time in six months there's been a change at the top of Chicago magazine.

Amy Carr, the former top features editor at the Chicago Tribune who succeeded Susanna Homan in June as editor-in-chief of the monthly magazine, is stepping down to join Time Zone One, a global creative communications agency.

On Tuesday Chicago Tribune Media Group named Terry Noland editor-in-chief of Chicago, starting in January. It's a return to the magazine for Noland, who previously served seven years as executive editor.

"I am excited to be working with Terry again as I am confident he will step into the role without missing a beat," Par Ridder, general manager of Chicago Tribune Media Group, wrote in an email to staffers.

Alden Global Capital, the New York-based hedge fund, acquired Chicago magazine as part of its $633 million purchase of Tribune Publishing in May.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.