Go Brewing opening state's first nonalcoholic, low-alcohol brewery in Naperville

James Bigler, left, Bruce Etzcorn, center, and Joe Chura, right, are opening Go Brewing -- the state's first nonalcoholic and low-alcohol brewery -- early next year in Naperville. Courtesy of Go Brewing

Go Brewing is poised to open the state's first nonalcoholic and low-alcohol brewery and taproom early next year in Naperville.

Naperville City Council members on Tuesday approved an increase in the number of liquor licenses for breweries from three to four, creating the opportunity for Go Brewing to open a location at 1665 Quincy Ave. It's a 7,000-square foot site that's been occupied by 2 Fools Cider, which is moving to a different location.

"Great tasting beer brings people together, but traditionally the nonalcoholic and low-alcohol alternatives haven't tasted very good," Go Brewing head brewer James Bigler said in a statement. "We're focusing on having great tasting beer that elevates your experience with family or friends without having to worry about the health and wellness impact of consuming an alcohol-centric product."

According to the Go Brewing concept plan, the build out will begin in January with expansion and reconfiguration of the current layout. The tasting room will open in March as production and distribution ramp up to provide consumers with a healthier, flavorful alternative to alcoholic beverages.

Go Brewing will start with five nonalcoholic and low-alcohol beers, including an IPA, lager, fruit infusion, stout and gluten-free option. The taproom will feature rotating guest beers from neighboring breweries.

Local food trucks, live music and wellness activities also will be featured.

Joe Chura, Go Brewing founder and CEO, is equipping the location with an audiovisual studio to support his "Not Almost There" podcast, where he'll document the process of opening Go Brewing.

"Go Brewing will be the brand of beer for people who love their beer but don't like the aftereffects of consuming alcohol," Chura said in a statement. "Our products will help consumers live their best and healthiest life by providing a great-tasting alternative to higher alcohol-by-volume beers."