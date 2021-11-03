Cantigny announces outdoor art exhibit to open next summer

WHEATON -- Cantigny Park said a five-month outdoor art exhibit featuring dozens of mythical animals inspired by Mexican folklore will open next summer.

"Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World" is made possible by a partnership with the DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Mexican Cultural Center DuPage, Cantigny said.

The word alebrijes refers to imaginary creatures that possess elements from different animals. They originated in the 1930s from the vivid dreams of Mexico City artist Pedro Linares.

The exhibit will open at Cantigny on June 1.

Six established artists from Mexico City, recruited by the Mexican Cultural Center, have signed on to create the alebrijes destined for Cantigny. The artisans belong to a collective that participates in the internationally known La Noche de los Alebrijes, a parade and festival in Mexico City.

Thirty smaller creatures (about 5 feet long) will be crafted in Mexico and shipped to DuPage. However, 18 larger ones -- up to 13 feet tall and 8 feet wide -- are to be constructed and painted in local studios. The artists will live and work in DuPage.