 

Aurora University builds residence hall for students with autism

 
Posted11/2/2021 2:24 PM

AURORA -- Aurora University Tuesday revealed plans for a first-of-its-kind, newly constructed residence hall for students on the autism spectrum.

The new Betty Parke Tucker Center for Neurodiversity with have sensory supportive features designed specifically for college students with autism spectrum disorder. The university will welcome its first class of college freshmen and transfer students on the autism spectrum into its Pathways Collegiate Program for the 2022-2023 academic year, and applications are already underway.

 

"We are thrilled to be one of the first universities in the nation to welcome college-capable students on the spectrum to a fully immersive campus experience that will help them reach their potential in their studies and their careers," said AU President Rebecca L. Sherrick.

The Betty Parke Tucker Center was made possible by a $1.3 million gift from alumnus Don Tucker, class of 1951, in memory of his late wife. Betty Parke Tucker, a 1952 graduate of Aurora College, devoted more than 40 years to the education community as an elementary teacher, guidance counselor and school psychologist.

