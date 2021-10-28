Signode to relocate packaging operations from Glenview to Roselle by 2022

After more than 60 years in Glenview, Signode is moving its packaging operations to Roselle by next year.

Signode Automation and Packaging Technologies, which creates packaging tools and equipment for industrial shipping, is relocating to a 360,000-square-foot facility in the village by February.

The building at 1600 Central Ave. will house division leadership, sales, customer support, marketing, product management, innovation, research and development, and engineering.

The facility will have a meeting space, a showroom for product demonstrations to its customers, a certified test laboratory to optimize packaging designs, and training space for Signode's customer base and employees.

"We are very excited for Signode to join the Roselle business community and look forward to seeing the value our community can provide as the new home for its APT headquarters," Roselle Mayor David Pileski said. "Forging strong partnerships with companies like Signode is important to us to ensure our business districts are vibrant and evolving to meet the needs of the 21st century."

Eric Christensen, Signode's senior vice president of packaging technologies, said the Roselle facility initially will bring roughly 150 jobs to the area. There will be additional jobs over time.

Christensen said Roselle was an ideal location because of its proximity to O'Hare International Airport.

"The most exciting thing is that this is a more modern, well-maintained facility," Christensen said. "It will allow us to have flexibility and have our team in one area for collaboration and manufacturing."

Signode will use the former Sony Electronics distribution center and renovate it over time for an undisclosed price.

As of this month, Signode generates $2 billion in revenue with 80 manufacturing facilities worldwide and employs 9,000 people. Its corporate headquarters will move from Glenview to Tampa by 2022.