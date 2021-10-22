Warrenville shares ideas for former gas station site

Warrenville-based Kimley-Horn, a planning and design consultant, has been working with the city on redevelopment plans for the northeast corner of Batavia and Warrenville roads. This is one of two aerial renderings that suggests four two- or three-story buildings for the site, plus more shared parking with the neighboring Voegtles Auto Service. Courtesy of Kimley-Horn

Warrenville-based Kimley-Horn, a planning and design consultant, has been working with the city on redevelopment plans for the northeast corner of Batavia and Warrenville roads. This is one of two aerial renderings that calls for three two- or three-story buildings for the site, plus a southern parking entrance that aligns with River Road. Courtesy of Kimley-Horn

A nearly 1-acre, city-owned site at Batavia and Warrenville roads in Warrenville is due to be redeveloped. The city purchased the long-vacant gas station in 2020, and has been doing an environmental cleanup of the site. Robert Sanchez | Staff Photographer, 2020

Warrenville has unveiled possible redevelopment plans for a shuttered gas station site at the northeast corner of Batavia and Warrenville roads.

Officials earlier this week hosted an online meeting to provide updates to residents about the city's efforts to clean up the site and plans to do demolition work.

"That property has virtually seen no private investment in the last three decades," said Ronald Mentzer, Warrenville's director of community and economic development. "Its condition is blighting on this area of the community."

In July 2020, Warrenville purchased the nearly 1-acre site at 28W244 Warrenville Road, located west of the West Branch of the DuPage River. The city also owns two connecting vacant lots north of the former gas station, which closed in 2016.

The gas station site has contamination caused more than two decades ago by a leaking underground storage tank.

Warrenville Mayor David Brummel previously said the pollution was deterring private buyers.

According to Mentzer, the site's petroleum storage tanks and pumping equipment have since been removed. The city is also taking bids for the gas station demolition.

Mentzer said the site's environmental cleanup is ongoing with the help of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. The city is pursuing grants specifically for leaking underground storage tanks and no-interest loan programs for the demolition and remediation of other on-site contaminants.

Warrenville hopes to complete all the work by 2022.

During the meeting, Mentzer sought the public's input regarding two preliminary concepts for what is being called the "Old Town Redevelopment Site."

Both plans show the potential buildings located close to the streets with connecting parking lots behind them. This decision was due to issues of the river floodplain on the northeast portion of the property.

There also are plans to place stop signs for each direction of the thee-way intersection of Batavia and Warrenville roads, plus some open space for the site's southwest corner.

Where the two plans mainly differ is the potential number of two- to three-story mixed-use buildings and the locations of parking entrances.

The first plan calls for three buildings and one parking entrance to align with River Road to the south. The second plan calls for four buildings and a west lot design that allows for more shared parking with Voegtles Auto Service.

Mentzer said the city council would ultimately vote on one plan, which would then help with the recruitment of developers and business tenants.

"Hopefully, this attracts additional private investment -- desirable businesses into this area long term," Mentzer said.