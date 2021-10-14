Wausau Homes North Aurora announces name change

A custom-built Wausau Home, which have been constructed in partnership with independent local builders throughout the Midwest for more than 60 years. Courtesy of Wausau Homes Chicago

NORTH AURORA -- Wausau Homes North Aurora, an industry leader in custom home building, has announced it will begin operating under the name Wausau Homes Chicago.

Josh Osmer and Andrew Nyberg, owners of the formerly known Wausau Homes North Aurora, have partnered with Micah Morgan, former owner of Wausau Homes Mokena, and Eric Caravello, former owner of Wausau Homes Crystal Lake, to provide luxury custom home building services.

This name change reflects the company's expansion of its building territory and team to better serve homebuyers looking for new construction in the suburbs, including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.

The Wausau Homes Chicago Design Studio will remain at the same location, 245 Genesis Way in North Aurora. The company's newly expanded team brings four experienced Wausau Homes builders all under one roof.

With 50 years of combined experience from field operations to custom design and construction, homebuyers will receive the best Wausau Homes has to offer. Wausau Homes has been building quality, custom homes in partnership with independent local builders throughout the Midwest for more than 60 years.