Northern Tool + Equipment opening first Chicago-area store in Mount Prospect

Officials at Minnesota-based Northern Tool + Equipment on Tuesday announced plans to open their first suburban store in Mount Prospect next month. This store is in Humble, Texas. Courtesy of Northern Tool + Equipment

A new Northern Tool + Equipment store, like this one in downstate O'Fallon, will open next month in Mount Prospect. It will be the Minnesota-based chain's first store in the suburbs. Courtesy of Northern Tool + Equipment

Northern Tool + Equipment, a Minnesota-based supplier of high-quality tools and equipment, is opening a new, 23,582-square-foot store in Mount Prospect next month, company officials announced Tuesday.

The store, located at 201 W. Rand Road, will be the company's first in the suburbs and second Illinois. The family-owned business has more than 120 stores across the country and is planning others in the Chicago area, officials said.

"Chicago is an exciting new market for our company and we are looking forward to providing solutions and expertise to pros and serious DIYers so they can do their hard work," President and CEO Suresh Krishna said in Tuesday's announcement.

The Mount Prospect store is expected to create nearly 20 new jobs, officials said.

It will sell tools and equipment from top names in the industry, including Stihl, Milwaukee, DeWalt, Lincoln Electric and Honda, as well as generators, gas and electric pressure washers, and its own exclusive line of products and equipment from Powerhorse and US-made NorthStar.

The store also will offer a small engine parts, service and repair, and a construction department with 275-plus tools and accessories, including scaffolding, cement mixers and more. Northern Tool also provides 1,800 different types of trailer parts and tires, along with sprayers, wagons and fans.