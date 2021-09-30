Report: Lou Malnati's chain has been sold

Marc Malnati is CEO of the Lou Malnati's Pizzerias. Bloomberg News reported Thursday that the private investment firm Meritage Group had bought the chain. Daily Herald file photo

Lou Malnati's Pizzerias, the Chicago-style, deep-dish pizza chain, has been sold to the private investment firm Meritage Group, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Meritage is buying the company from the chain's owners, which include BDT Capital Partners, Bloomberg said. Its sources asked not to be identified discussing private information.

The Malnati family is retaining a stake in the company, one of the sources said.

The 50-year-old pizza giant reported in July that it would consolidate its properties in Buffalo Grove in the spring, which includes moving its corporate headquarters out of Northbrook.

Lou Malnati's said it would move to 900-950 Busch Parkway in Buffalo Grove and intends to use the space for a national e-commerce manufacturing plant and fulfillment center, as well as a home office.

The Lou Malnati's chain has more than 60 restaurants in Chicago and the suburbs as well as in Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Phoenix.