 

WoodSpring Suites' 300th hotel to open in Gurnee

 
Posted9/20/2021

GURNEE -- WoodSpring Suites, the nation's fastest-growing extended stay hotel brand, is celebrating the grand opening of its 300th hotel -- WoodSpring Suites Gurnee - North Chicago.

A franchise of Choice Hotels International, WoodSpring expands Choice Hotels' extended stay portfolio in the economy and midscale price range.

 

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Gurnee Mayor Thomas B. Hood and executives from Choice Hotels, developer Holladay Properties and management company J&P Asset Management, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the hotel, 542 Northridge Dr.

Located off I-94, the hotel offers affordable accommodations designed for stays of a week, month or longer. The hotel is only one mile from Six Flags Great America and Great Wolf Lodge Water Park, and just a short drive from Naval Station Great Lakes, Dynapar Corp., Lambent Technologies, US Marine Corps Reserve and Northshore Medical Group.

