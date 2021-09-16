Sears closing Woodfield Mall store, its last in Illinois

Sears parent company Transformco announced Thursday it is closing its store at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg -- its last in Illinois -- on Nov. 14. Company officials say they're working on plans to redevelopment the anchor store space. Daily Herald File Photo

The Sears store at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, the iconic retailer's final location in Illinois, will close its doors in November as part of a corporate plan to "redevelop and reinvigorate the property," officials announced today.

"This is part of the company's strategy to unlock the value of the real estate and pursue the highest and best use for the benefit of the local community," Sears parent company Transformco said in the announcement.

The company did not provide details of the planned redevelopment, which will kick off after the store closes for the last time Nov. 14. Transformco is in active negotiations with best-of-class retailers for the Schaumburg location, the company said.

"With redevelopment of this location focused primarily on retail use, we intend to reinvigorate and maximize the value of the real estate while enhancing the consumer experience with popular retailers that fit the regional draw of Woodfield Mall," Scott Carr, president of real estate for Hoffman Estates-based Transformco, said in announcement.

News of the closing comes exactly one week after Woodfield marked the 50th anniversary of its opening, with Sears as one of the mall's anchor stores and biggest draws. It follows a string of closings at other suburban malls in recent years, including Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect, Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook, Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee and Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills.

According to the company's statement, Transformco's strategy for Sears and Kmart is to operate a diversified portfolio consisting of a small number of larger, premier stores and a larger number of small format stores. The company will continue to expand both Hometown Stores and Home & Life stores in cities and towns that previously had larger format stores, the company said.