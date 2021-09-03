ComEd recognized by magazine for job creation

CHICAGO -- In recognition of ComEd's contribution to economic growth and job creation in northern Illinois, Site Selection magazine named the energy company to its annual list of Top 20 utilities in economic development.

In 2020, ComEd infrastructure projects designed to improve and modernize the power grid created an additional $2.7 billion in spending and 6,400 jobs. Further, ComEd's grid investments are creating the infrastructure required to support new, job-generating industries like data centers, the utility company said.

Selected from more than 3,300 electric companies across the country, ComEd is among the top 1% of all utilities in attracting new businesses, jobs and investments, according to Site Selection magazine.

"Illinois' low and stable power prices, industry-leading reliability performance and clean energy solutions are critical components we leverage to drive economic growth, business development and job creation in the region," said Paulina San Millan, vice president of business development at Illinois economic development organization Intersect Illinois.