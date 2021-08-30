Woodfield Mall seeks shoppers' memories on 50th anniversary

Shoppers are being asked to share their memories of Woodfield Mall as the iconic shopping center in Schaumburg celebrates its 50th anniversary in September. Daily Herald file photo, 2008

As Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg celebrates its 50th anniversary on Sept. 9 and through the fall, it's inviting visitors to contribute their own memories of the iconic shopping center from the past five decades.

A timeline of historic moments with photos has been set up in the mall's Grand Court.

Shoppers are encouraged to create their own photo-op moment at the end of the timeline display, as well as make a donation to the Simon Youth Foundation through the center's "Share Your Memories" campaign.

Customers that donate will have an opportunity to write their own memory to be placed on the timeline and can share their photos on social media using the hashtag #woodfieldmallcelebrates50years.

Woodfield Mall also will host a Business After Hours reception for the Schaumburg Business Association in the Grand Court from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9. Influential business leaders in Schaumburg will enjoy cocktails and appetizers from local restaurants along with a 50th Anniversary presentation.

The Woodfield Mall timeline will remain through early November.