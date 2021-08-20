Woodman's, TJMaxx/HomeGoods stores open in Bloomingdale

Woodman's had a "soft opening" on Aug. 11 in Bloomingdale for the 24-hour grocery store. The new TJMaxx/HomeGoods hybrid store opened the next day. courtesy of Sean Gascoigne

August has brought two store openings to Bloomingdale with the debut of Woodman's and the relocation of TJMaxx/HomeGoods.

Woodman's had a "soft opening" on Aug. 11, making it the sixth location in Illinois for the Wisconsin-based grocery store. A grand opening is planned for Sept. 11.

The stand-alone store is on roughly 19 acres next to Stratford Square Mall, near the intersection of Schick Road and Gary Avenue. A former Macy's at the mall was demolished in 2019 to make room for the new 243,000-square-foot building.

The store is open 24 hours a day and has a liquor department, flower shop, and online shopping. It has a 2,300-square-foot car wash and two gas stations -- one unattended facility and a staffed station with a convenience store and lube center.

The new TJMaxx/HomeGoods store opened Aug. 12. With about 27,000 square feet, the store is at the former Kmart site in Stratford Crossing at 156 South Gary Ave. The TJMaxx/HomeGoods will have 120 full and part-time jobs.

The store moved from 344 W. Army Trail Road. Village officials say they know of no plans for that property.

Multiple Bloomingdale officials say the village is seeking to expand shopping options in the village. An Amazon Fresh opened in March, joining several grocery stores in town including Aldi, Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market, Mariano's, Meijer, Walmart and others.

Village President Franco Coladipietro and other officials say they are not worried about the number of grocery stores operating in the area. Coladipietro said he encourages these businesses to bring in people from nearby towns to spend money in Bloomingdale.

"We're a community hub," he said. "The amount of retail we have for a town of our size is very impressive and a tremendous asset to us. These stores like Woodman's will draw more people from other areas like Elk Grove to the community."