182-unit senior living building proposed for Schaumburg's Veridian development

A rendering of the four-story, 182-unit Priya Living building for independent adults 55 years old and up shows what has been proposed for the Veridian development on the former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

A four-story, 182-unit independent living building for adults 55 years old and up has been proposed for the Veridian development on Schaumburg's former Motorola Solutions campus and awaits the final approval of the village board Tuesday night.

The residential building to be built and operated by San Francisco-based Priya Living would be at 2171 Parkside Drive, just north of the new Boler Company office building, south of D.R. Horton's row houses along Algonquin Road and immediately east of the 12-acre park under development at the heart of the Veridian Development.

Resident parking would be in a ground-floor garage within the building itself.

Schaumburg Landscape & Design Planner Todd Wenger said the project is but one example of Priya Living's current expansion outside of California. The company is venturing into Miami, Dallas, Houston, Detroit and Atlanta as well.

"This site just really appealed to them because of the park and the walkability," Wenger said of the Schaumburg location. "This really ticked a lot of boxes for them."

The age restrictions would not make the project of any concern to the area's school districts from the prospect of adding students to their classrooms, Wenger added.

Though three other surrounding streets will be built in advance of the building, the local road infrastructure will be able to handle the traffic from this and the rest of the Veridian development's projects so far.

"We have no concerns," Wenger said on behalf of the village's planning staff. "This meets the exact idea that was originally discussed for this site."

Schaumburg's plan commission also recently recommended approval of the project by a 7-0 vote.

A representative of Priya Living could not be immediately reached for comment on the expected construction time frame or cost of the units.

Though this project would bring an opportunity for independent living for older adults to the 225-acre Veridian development, construction has not yet begun on a 110-unit assisted-living and memory care facility that received approval in January 2019.

Though the approval for Florida-based Harbor Retirement Development LLC for six acres at the intersection of Algonquin Road and Progress Parkway remains intact, the company has gone through some restructuring since it was granted, Wenger said.