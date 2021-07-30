Woodman's set for soft opening on Aug. 11 in Bloomingdale

The new Woodman's Food Market in Bloomingdale is expected to have a soft opening on Aug. 11. A full opening is expected to happen by Labor Day. courtesy of Sean Gascoigne

A new Woodman's Food Market in Bloomingdale is set to open in the coming weeks.

Village President Franco Coladipietro said during this week's State of the Village address that Woodman's is expected to have a soft opening for its Bloomingdale location on Aug. 11. A full opening is expected to happen by Labor Day.

The stand-alone grocery store is on roughly 19 acres next to Stratford Square Mall, near the intersection of Schick Road and Gary Avenue. A former Macy's at the mall was demolished in 2019 to make room for the new 243,000-square-foot building.

The store will be open 24 hours a day. It will feature a 2,300-square-foot car wash and two gas stations -- one unattended facility and a fully staffed station with a convenience store and lube center. In addition, it will have a liquor department, flower shop, and online shopping integration for customers.

Woodman's confirmed the opening time frame, but could not be reached for further comment regarding store features.

The Woodman's is joining a list of grocery stores in Bloomingdale, including Meijer, Mariano's, and a recently opened Amazon Fresh.

Coladipietro said the number of large grocery chains in the village helps make Bloomingdale a shopping hub for surrounding towns, despite Bloomingdale itself being a relatively small community.

"The amount of retail we have for our town's size is very impressive and a tremendous asset to us," Coladipietro said. "These stores like Woodman's will draw people from other communities into Bloomingdale."

As part of the soft opening, the store will be open to the public. But there won't be any real promotion or advertising until the grand opening in September.

The Woodman's chain mainly operates in Wisconsin but includes stores in Buffalo Grove, Carpentersville, Rockford, and North Aurora. Last fall, Woodman's opened a 244,171-square-foot store in Lakemoor.