Wonderlic giving employees summer of 4-day work weeks in recognition of their efforts

VERNON HILLS -- As a way of saying thank you to its employees for their grit, flexibility, and productivity through the last stressful sixteen months of the pandemic, hiring assessment company Wonderlic has decided to give their teams every Friday off from July 16 through October 1, shifting temporarily to a four-day, 32-hour workweek for 12 weeks.

"We know just how challenging and exhausting working during the pandemic has been for everyone, including our employees and their families," Wonderlic President Matt Knox said. "The goal of this temporary shift is to make it that much easier for our employees to rest, recharge, and recover with friends and family, maybe extend a trip a little longer, do some volunteering, or just spend the day doing nothing at all.

"Wonderlic has a long history of being on the forefront of championing policies that allow employees to do their best work while living their best lives. Our PTO offerings and remote-first culture are steps in that direction, and we see this shorter summer workweek as another."