Feder: New WBEZ content chief wins Sulzberger Fellowship

Tracy Brown, who joined WBEZ 91.5-FM as managing editor in 2019 and was promoted to chief content officer of the Chicago Public Media news/talk station in April, has been named a 2021 Sulzberger Executive Leadership Program Fellow at Columbia University in New York.

Endowed by the Sulzberger family to honor the late New York Times publisher Arthur Ochs "Punch" Sulzberger, the program is designed to train leaders of news organizations and media startups to innovate and solve business challenges.

Brown's project will be to accelerate a strategic plan "to grow [a] younger and more diverse audience with new editorial products."

