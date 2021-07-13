Weber Inc. files for public stock offering

Palatine-based Weber Inc., a maker of barbecue grills based in Palatine, has filed for an initial stock offering. Mark Welsh/Daily Herald File Photo

PALATINE -- Weber Inc. Monday announced it has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Weber intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEBR."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities Inc., and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Weber Inc., headquartered in Palatine, is the world's leading barbecue brand. The company's founder, George Stephen Sr., established the outdoor cooking category when he invented the original charcoal grill nearly 70 years ago. Weber offers a comprehensive product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills; smokers and accessories.