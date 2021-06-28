Starbucks coming to Mundelein shopping center

Here's an architectural rendering of the Starbucks proposed for Hawley Lake Plaza in Mundelein. Village trustees on Monday approved a special use permit allowing a drive-through window at the shop. Courtesy of the village of Mundelein

Foundering financially only a few years ago, Mundelein's Hawley Lake Plaza is getting another business -- the town's latest Starbucks coffee shop.

A free-standing Starbucks is planned for the shopping center, which is on the northwest corner of Hawley and Lake streets. It's planned for space just north of the free-standing Flowerama store that's in the southeast corner of the shopping center.

The shop will be Mundelein's fourth Starbucks. The others are inside the Jewel supermarket at 1150 W. Maple Ave.; in the Mundelein Crossings shopping center at 1050 N. Route 83; and inside the Target store at 3100 W. Route 60.

Those locations will remain open, village officials said.

The new shop will offer drive-through service, which required a special use permit from the village board. The board unanimously granted that permit Monday night.

The board also unanimously agreed to subdivide the existing shopping center plan, a bureaucratic necessity.

Hawley Lake Plaza had been virtually ignored by consumers for many years until its owner undertook a yearlong renovation in 2015. The center's main two buildings got new facades and the parking lot was repaved.

Mundelein officials agreed to cover up to half the project's estimated $1.5 million cost through a tax-sharing deal.

Most of the businesses in the center are restaurants: Smokin' BBQ on 45, Subway, Surf's Up and Taqueria Los Naranjos 2. Vegas Nails and Oak Trail Spirits also operate there.