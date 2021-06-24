Best Western Oswego Hotel completes $1 million renovation

Best Western Oswego Hotel, 2055 Wiesbrook Drive, has completed a full interior and exterior renovation. Courtesy of Best Western Oswego Hotel

OSWEGO -- Best Western Oswego Hotel, 2055 Wiesbrook Drive, has completed a full interior and exterior renovation just in time for the reopening of Illinois travel, events and activities to full capacity.

The more than $1 million investment in the hotel began shortly before the pandemic hit Illinois, said hotel manager Anita Patel.

"We used our time wisely during the pandemic to continue the renovation and now we're ready to welcome guests as travel resumes in the region," she said.

Renovations included updates to the hotel's exterior, as well as interior upgrades to the lobby and all 64 guest rooms, including 15 suites. The guest rooms now feature Serta mattresses and modern window treatments in line with hotel trends toward more upscale decor at affordable price points, Patel said.

"Overall, the hotel now has a more modern, updated look. It is pleasing to the eye, clean and sleek, and it does have a bit of a 'wow' factor that it didn't have before."