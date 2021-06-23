Industrial park plan unveiled for Pheasant Run golf course site

A developer purchased the former Pheasant Run golf course site in St. Charles with plans to build an industrial park. File photo

An industrial park is being planned for the southern portion of the former Pheasant Run property in St. Charles where a golf course sits unused. Courtesy of the city of St. Charles

Developers on Tuesday gave St. Charles officials a first look at a proposed industrial park on the site of the Pheasant Run golf course bordering the DuPage Airport.

Three months after Bartlett-based GSI Family Investments of Arizona LLC purchased the 84.6 acres from the DuPage Airport Authority for $11.275 million, representatives from Greco/DeRosa Investment Group -- whose owners, Eduardo Greco and Ron DeRosa, also own GSI -- presented to the city's plan commission a concept plan for the four-building layout encompassing more than a million square feet of space.

DeRosa emphasized his company's experience in developing four million square feet of industrial park space in Illinois alone, as well as the company's history as a developer in St. Charles. With the golf course standing dormant and the DAA reluctant to allow residential usage, DeRosa said the time is right for industrial development.

"The industrial market is very hot right now, and we get phone calls on a daily basis about space here and when we're going to get started," DeRosa said.

The area north of the golf course where the Pheasant Run Mega Center once operated was sold to representatives of McGrath Honda and is being renovated into car dealerships. Retail is planned at the southeast corner of Route 64 and Kautz Road to the west of the McGrath Honda facility. The Pheasant Run Resort closed in March 2020.

To make up for the loss of green space, the industrial park plan calls for 13 acres of water detention. DeRosa said his group is also in negotiations to purchase the nearby parcel with the driving range.

Commissioners agreed the usage of the site is on target but many expressed concern about access. With the immense amount of projected truck traffic, they said access points beyond the intersection of Route 64 and Kautz need to be explored, although developers would need permission from the DAA to use privately owned Keil Road and Tower Road.

"At this point in time I think you're on the right path," said plan commission member James Holderfield. "I'm glad to see it's going to be developed."