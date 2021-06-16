Schmaltz Deli gets the go-ahead to move flagship to Lisle

Schmaltz Deli plans to move out of a Naperville strip mall and to a restaurant building at 3011 Ogden Ave. Daily Herald file photo

A rendering shows the proposed Schmaltz Deli in Lisle. Village trustees have approved plans for a drive-through at the Ogden Avenue site. Courtesy of the village of Lisle

The word "Schmacon" is making its way into Lisle's dining lexicon.

Schmaltz Deli, known for a beef version of bacon and a tried-and-true menu of Jewish comfort food, has taken a big step toward moving out of a Naperville strip mall and to a larger building in Lisle.

The deli's owners hope to close on the purchase of the vacant Ogden Avenue property by the end of the month. Schmaltz cleared another hurdle last week when Lisle trustees approved plans for a drive-through at the new flagship location.

"It's kind of surreal because we've been working on it for so long, and it's had so many ups and downs along the way," Schmaltz CEO Mark Goodman said Wednesday. "But we're extremely confident that this is going to be the right move for the brand."

Over 16 years in Naperville, Schmaltz has retained an old-school feel with vinyl-covered booths and checkered-tile floors. Behind the glass deli case, servers shout orders and a "Welcome to Schmaltz" greeting to customers.

Moving to Lisle will allow the deli to expand from nearly 4,200 feet of space to a 5,700-square-foot building about a half mile from its original home base.

"We're going to be able to offer our products in so many different ways than we currently can," Goodman said.

In Lisle, a retail grocery area will be created to sell Schmacon and a "complement of products," he said. The deli also will offer sit-down breakfast, lunch and dinner service.

The deli's chef is developing dinner and bakery items to add to the menu. The staples are the corned beef sandwiches, homemade cheesecakes and New York-style boiled bagels.

Once the deli has secured building permits, construction work could begin at the Lisle site by the end of July, Goodman said. Schmaltz plans a major renovation of the building that housed the former Chinn's 34th Street Fishery for 25 years until the seafood restaurant closed in March 2020.

Lisle trustees earlier this year agreed to award $85,000 in business grants to help Schmaltz bring the building up to code and turn it into a destination.

"It's a great asset to have within the Ogden Avenue corridor," Assistant Village Manager Jack Knight said.

Goodman said he's built a cushion into the construction schedule to prepare for potential delays related to building material shortages that are plaguing other restaurateurs.

"We're aware that lead times are longer, and that's why we're so anxious to get started," he said.

The goal is to open in Lisle after the first of the new year. Schmaltz also has a deli outpost in Wheaton.