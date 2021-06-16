Funeral Mass on Friday for founder of Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market

The Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets chain has remained family-operated since its founding in 1958. File photo, 2018

Angelo Caputo, the founder of the Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets chain, has died.

Visitation is set for Thursday, with a funeral Mass on Friday.

Caputo, an Italian immigrant, opened his first market in 1958 in Elmwood Park. Since then, the family-owned business has grown to employ more than 1,600 people.

The grocery chain provides a combination of high-quality, organic foods with international and hard-to-find specialty items to customers in Addison, Bloomingdale, Elmwood Park, Hanover Park, Naperville, South Elgin and Carol Stream.

Caputo was married to the late Romana and father to Nat, Caterina (Giuseppe) Ruffolo and Antonella (Robertino) Presta. He had 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets was honored by the Illinois Food Retailers Association with an Illinois Food Industry Leadership Award in 2017.

Visitation is planned for 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. in Roselle. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, followed by a Mass at 12:15 p.m. at St. Walter Catholic Church, 140 W. Pine Ave. in Roselle. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in River Grove.