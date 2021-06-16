Bloomingdale's T.J. Maxx/HomeGoods will relocate to Stratford Crossing

T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods are moving in September into the space of the former Kmart later this September. courtesy of Sean Gascoigne

T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods in Bloomingdale are set to relocate to the village's former Kmart in September.

The department and home furniture store currently located at 344 W. Army Trail Road in Bloomingdale Court will be moving to 156 S. Gary Ave. at Stratford Crossing. The site of the former Kmart, which has been closed since 2016, is roughly 49,000 square feet, according to Sean Gascoigne, Bloomingdale's director of community and economic development.

He said that since the building is already there and the store is being established as a permitted use, documents such as elevations and site plans were not required to be submitted to the village. Signage was installed last month, and facade improvements have been made to the building.

Andrew Mastrangelo, a spokesman for the company, said the move is part of "assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies."

The current T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods location will close in the coming months and no potential tenants have submitted plans to the village to occupy that location.

The new combined stores expect to have 100 employees.

"We are excited that they chose to stay in Bloomingdale," Gascoigne said. "There is always a level of disappointment when any business decides to close, but we are happy that they decided to relocate within the village and we believe that they will be just as successful in their new location."

Sears, Kmart's former parent company, closed hundreds of stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018. The Sears at Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale was among those that closed.