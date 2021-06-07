Missner Group begins construction of child-care center

SCHAUMBURG -- Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care has selected Des Plaines-based The Missner Group as general contractor of its new location at 1121 E. Higgins Road in Schaumburg.

The 10,000-square-foot educational center will feature a lobby, administration offices, teacher's lounge and a variety of classrooms designed according to age group. Additionally, the Kiddie Academy will have a 7,000-square-foot playground with turf and play equipment and riding track, a camera system and a full kitchen.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to bring Kiddie Academy's advanced curriculum and philosophies to children and families of Kiddie Academy of Schaumburg," said Saj Rizvi, owner.

The Academy is scheduled to open in early 2022. Bob Nomellini and Aldo Bottalla will serve as the project executives on behalf of The Missner Group.