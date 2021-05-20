Two new Mexican eateries coming to Schaumburg

A rendering of the Burrito Parrilla Mexicana restaurant approved to replace the vacant former McDonald's at 720 E. Higgins Road in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

A pair of Mexican eateries -- one of which will specialize as an ice cream shop -- have been approved to open in Schaumburg as soon as the vacant spaces they're moving into have been renovated.

Burrito Parrilla Mexicana, the larger of the two, is expected open in late September or early October in the 2,700-square-foot former McDonald's building at 720 E. Higgins Road.

The Crazy Corn La Michoacana will serve Mexican-flavored ice cream along with hot dogs, packaged chips, fresh fruit and seafood dishes in the 1,400-square-foot space at 1073 N. Salem Drive, between Northwest Ballet Academy and Skypoint Chiropractic in the Salem Plaza shopping center.

Owner Amelia Rivera Parada said she aims to open Crazy Corn La Michoacana in late July, occupying the former site of the Fan C Fans lighting and ceiling fan store.

Having moved to the area three years ago, Rivera Parada said the business idea was born from her inability to find the particular ice cream and food she was craving. She hopes others familiar with Mexican ice cream will be pleased, and that those unfamiliar will find out what they've been missing.

"I feel like there's nothing like this around here," she said. "I want people to have the opportunity to try something different."

She explained to Schaumburg's zoning board that the business name derives from a style of corn served with a red sauce and a black sauce at festivals where she grew up under a name that translates as "crazy corn."

Meanwhile, Martin Hernandez -- the predominant owner of Burrito Parrilla Mexicana -- said he's planning to put $600,000 to $750,000 into the former McDonald's on Higgins Road, including adding an approximately 375-square-foot outdoor patio and improving the entire parking lot.

Hernandez said he has 10 existing locations with this concept in the region, and a few more restaurants with different concepts. The Schaumburg business will serve authentic Mexican cuisine, including tortas, tacos, burritos, fajitas, enchiladas, taco salads, desserts and soft drinks.

The restaurant will utilize the existing building's drive-through. Hernandez said his existing locations survived the pandemic through carryout service, but he's looking forward to making dining rooms part of the experience again.

"This will be much, much better for the concept," he said.