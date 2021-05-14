Woodman's Food Market targets late July opening in Bloomingdale

The Woodman's Food Market in Bloomingdale is expected to have a soft opening in late July. Photo courtesy of Sean Gascoigne

A new Woodman's Food Market in Bloomingdale is expected to have a soft opening in late July and a grand opening in August, officials said.

The stand-alone grocery store is being built on roughly 19 acres next to Stratford Square Mall, near the intersection of Schick Road and Gary Avenue. A former Macy's at the mall was demolished in 2019 to make room for the new 243,000-square-foot building.

"The build-out has taken some time," Village Administrator Peter Scalera said. "But the mayor and village board are excited about adding another shopping option for not only our residents but our neighboring communities as well. We welcome Woodman's to the Bloomingdale community."

Scalera said the 24-hour grocery store will attract shoppers around the area and have a residual benefit for other businesses in Bloomingdale.

The massive grocery store isn't attached to the mall. It will feature a 2,300-square-foot car wash and two gas stations -- one unattended facility and a fully staffed station with a convenience store and lube center.

As part of the soft opening, the store will be open to the public, but there won't be any real promotion or advertising. Currently, the shell of the building and most of the interior is complete.

The date of the soft opening is subject to change.

Woodman's President Clint Woodman said the Bloomingdale store is expected to employ about 200 people.

"We're really excited to open," Woodman said. "We've been working with the site for a long time and we're happy to be a part of the Bloomingdale community."

The Woodman's chain mainly operates in Wisconsin but includes stores in Buffalo Grove, Carpentersville, Rockford, and North Aurora. Last fall, Woodman's opened a 244,171-square-foot store in Lakemoor.