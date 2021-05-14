ISACA to recognize outstanding technology professionals

Schaumburg-based ISACA is recognizing outstanding IT audit, risk, governance, privacy and cybersecurity professionals with its 2021 Global Achievement Awards, as well as through its new Hall of Fame.

The recipients of the 2021 Global Achievement Awards and the inaugural class of the Hall of Fame will be recognized at the first ISACA Awards Virtual Gala at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 15.

This free, two-hour event will feature a performance from pop artist Rachel Platten, as well as regional artists.

To learn more about the ISACA Awards Virtual Gala and register for this free event, visit www.isaca.org/conferences/awards-gala.

Nominations for the 2022 Global Achievement Awards, Chapter Awards and the Hall of Fame are open through July 31. To nominate an outstanding colleague, organization or program, visit https://isaca.secure-platform.com/a/page/awards/aboutawards.