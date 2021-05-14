CTS Corporation board authorizes new share repurchase program

The board of directors of Lisle-based CTS Corporation approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes the company to repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock, replacing the program authorized in February 2019.

In addition, the board declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable July 23, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 18, 2021.

CTS manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

