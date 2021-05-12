Developer scraps controversial apartment building plan in Des Plaines

Plans for an affordable-housing apartment building at 800 Beau Drive in Des Plaines have been spiked by the would-be developer, city officials say. Courtesy of City of Des Plaines

A developer has withdrawn a controversial plan for a four-story apartment building where a church now operates in Des Plaines, city officials have confirmed.

Proposed for 800 Beau Drive, the aptly named Beau Drive Apartments was envisioned as a 50-unit building on nearly two acres. The site is on the southwest corner of Beau Drive and Dempster Street.

The property owner, Sae Khwang United Presbyterian Church, backed out of a proposed sale, Des Plaines officials said Wednesday.

A Florida outfit called the Housing Trust Group was behind the plan. The apartments were to be relatively affordable to attract tenants with lower incomes, city documents indicate.

Because a local building-code formula limited the number of apartments on the site to 29 based on its size, the would-be developers had requested a variation from that rule.

Critics complained about the plan during a March 23 meeting of the city's planning and zoning board, which advises the city council. A variance for 50 apartments would have needed council approval, and a vote on the matter was scheduled for this Monday.

Opponents of the plan raised concerns about increased auto traffic in the area, the impact on public safety services, the safety of any children who would be playing in the area and other issues.

The planning board rejected the developer's request with a 3-2 vote.

The church subsequently spiked the land sale, city officials said.