Wauconda's Synergy Flavors acquires Innova Flavors

Wauconda-based Synergy Flavors Inc., a member of the Irish-based Carbery Group, has acquired savory flavor and ingredient supplier Innova Flavors from Griffith Foods Worldwide.

This purchase expands the savory capabilities of Synergy Flavors in alignment with the product development happening in meat alternatives, sauces, side dishes, and snacks. It also adds process flavors to Synergy's portfolio of extracts, essences, and compounded flavors.

"This acquisition offers significant benefits to Synergy customers by providing them access to a proven range of flavors to meet the growing demand for natural flavorings and savory ingredients. In addition, these products complement Synergy's current offerings for rapidly growing plant-based alternative food and beverages globally," said Rod Sowders, President and CEO of Synergy Flavors.