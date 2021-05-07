Valent BioSciences introduces mosquito formula

LIBERTYVILLE -- Valent BioSciences has introduced a new formulation designed for extended control of mosquito larvae in catch basins and storm drains.

The company said its MetaLarv XRP (extended release pouch) formulation is designed to provide mosquito abatement professionals more reliable and consistent control of West Nile virus vectors in catch basins by pairing the flexibility of a water soluble pouch with the residual control (90-100 days) of a briquette.

Catch basins and storm drains are prime mosquito breeding grounds for West Nile virus vectors and can be difficult for technicians to access with certain types of products, Valent BioSciences said.

"We developed MetaLarv XRP to help mosquito abatement professionals overcome these challenges by combining the flexibility and immediacy of a pouch with the long residual of an extended release briquette," said Banugopan Kesavaraju, global technical manager for Valent BioSciences' Public Health and Forest Health business units.